Education Ministry Moves Against Unlicensed Schools

Education Ministry Threatens Closure of Unlicensed Schools

In a separate development, Education Minister Dr. Jarso Jallah has warned that schools operating without valid permits will face closure as the government intensifies efforts to enforce national education standards.

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Minister Jallah said schools are required to meet the Ministry of Education’s minimum operational requirements and obtain the necessary authorization before beginning academic activities.

The Ministry says the enforcement drive is aimed at improving the quality of education, protecting students and ensuring that educational institutions comply with established national standards.

To strengthen monitoring across the country, the Ministry has deployed 160 Monitoring and Evaluation interns to various counties to identify unauthorized schools and assess compliance with education regulations.

The Ministry is expected to take action against institutions found operating without the required permits.