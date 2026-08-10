Boakai expands scholarships to public schools, universities, community colleges and TVET institutions nationwide.

The expansion will extend scholarship opportunities to public high schools, universities, community colleges, and TVET institutions, with the government aiming to reach more qualified students across Liberia’s 15 counties.

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MONROVIA, Liberia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has approved the nationwide expansion of the Presidential Scholarship Program, extending scholarship opportunities beyond universities to public high schools and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions across Liberia’s 15 counties.

The expansion, announced Friday, August 7, by Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs and Chairperson of the Presidential Scholarship Committee, Bill McGill Jones, is aimed at increasing access to education, reducing the financial burden on families, and developing Liberia’s human capital.

Launched in December 2024, the Presidential Scholarship Program has so far supported more than 490 students attending 22 colleges and universities across seven counties. Nearly 100 beneficiaries are expected to graduate this year.

Under the expanded program, additional institutions will be brought into the scholarship scheme, including Grand Bassa University, Bong County University, Sinoe County Community College, Grand Gedeh Community College, Bomi County University, and David A. Straz Technical College of the University of Liberia in Sinje, Grand Cape Mount County.

The government also plans to increase the number of beneficiaries in Lofa, Nimba, Grand Kru, Maryland, and Margibi, while gradually extending the program to other public institutions nationwide.

The scholarship will continue to operate on a merit-based system. Students with a minimum GPA of 3.0 may receive full tuition coverage, while students with at least a 2.5 GPA who demonstrate humanitarian need may qualify for financial assistance covering 60 percent of tuition.

All beneficiaries are also required to complete 10 hours of community service each semester.

The government currently allocates US$200,000 annually through the national budget to support the program, with additional assistance coming from corporate partners.

As part of the program’s 2026 activities, the government will host its first Inter-University Debate for scholarship recipients on August 13–14 at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex. Winners are expected to receive awards from President Boakai during the National Flag Day celebrations on August 24.

According to the Ministry of State, applications for the next scholarship intake will open shortly through the Executive Mansion’s official website and Facebook page. Eligible students are encouraged to apply once the application process begins.

The expansion marks one of the Boakai administration’s latest efforts to broaden educational opportunities and equip young Liberians with the skills needed to contribute to national development.