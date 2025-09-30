$10M UNDER SCRUTINY: BOAKAI’S FOYA PROJECT SPARKS PUBLIC CONCERN

Monrovia, Liberia — A growing controversy is brewing over a multi-million-dollar construction project reportedly initiated by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai in his hometown of Foya, Lofa County. The project, estimated at US $10 million, has sparked public outcry and intense debate, with critics accusing the president of prioritizing personal development over national needs.

According to multiple reports, the newly constructed duplexes are believed to be either a presidential villa or a private estate for Boakai’s personal use. Some sources claim the complex is intended to serve as a future Mano River Union (MRU) presidential villa, while others argue that it is nothing more than a luxurious retreat for the president and his family.

The speculation has fueled frustration among Liberians, particularly at a time when public infrastructure and social services remain in a state of neglect.

A Country Struggling While Funds Are Spent Elsewhere

Critics point to institutions like the University of Liberia, which continues to suffer from inadequate facilities, overcrowded classrooms, and insufficient funding. They question why US $10 million in public funds is being channeled into a controversial building project rather than improving education, healthcare, or rural infrastructure.

“This is a wake-up call,” said one student activist. “How can a nation that can’t fund its primary university find millions to build what looks like a private palace? It shows misplaced priorities.”

Mixed Reactions from the Public

The reaction among Liberians is deeply divided. While supporters of President Boakai view the construction as a positive sign of progress and an investment in Lofa County’s development, critics argue that it symbolizes political self-interest and misuse of public resources.

“This could be a step forward for Lofa and even for Liberia,” said one local resident. “If it’s truly a presidential villa, it could attract future summits, government programs, and economic growth.”

However, opposition voices draw comparisons to former President George Weah, who faced similar scrutiny over the construction of a presidential villa during his term. “We criticized Weah for building villas with public money,” noted a prominent radio talk show host. “Now Boakai is doing the same thing, and some of the same people who condemned Weah are defending Boakai.”

A Question of Priorities

After more than 42 years in government service, President Boakai now finds himself at the center of a national conversation about leadership, development, and governance priorities. Political analysts say the controversy reflects a broader concern: whether Liberian leaders are more interested in legacy projects and personal prestige than in addressing the country’s systemic challenges.

As radio talk shows, online activists, and political commentators continue to clash over the matter, one thing is clear, the debate over Boakai’s $10 million project is about more than just buildings. It is a reflection of a nation questioning its leadership’s commitment to the public good.

Whether the structure becomes a symbol of regional development or a monument to political self-indulgence remains to be seen. For now, Liberians are left asking a familiar question: Is this development for the people, or just for the president?