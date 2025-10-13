LNP Offers $2,000 Reward for Information in Death of Sianeah Victoria Goe

By Myean D Torgbean

Monrovia, Liberia – The Liberia National Police (LNP) has announced a public appeal for assistance in the ongoing investigation into the death of Ms. Sianeah Victoria Goe, who died under tragic circumstances on June 20, 2025, in Boys Town, Margibi County.

In a statement released on Monday , October 13, 2025, the LNP said it is offering a reward of USD $2,000 to any individual who can provide credible information that leads to the identification and arrest of the person or persons responsible for Ms. Goe’s death.

The police are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward and contact any of the following numbers: 0770800106, 0770800111, 0770800410, or 0770800415. Members of the public may also report to the nearest police station or communicate directly with the Crime Services Department (CSD) through official channels.

The LNP emphasized that all information shared will be treated with the strictest confidentiality, and reassured the public of its commitment to pursuing justice in this matter.

Ms. Goe’s death has sparked concern and calls for transparency, as the community and the nation await answers surrounding the circumstances of her passing.

The LNP says the investigation remains active and encourages public cooperation in helping bring those responsible to justice.