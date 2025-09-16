Monrovia, Liberia – A mother in Doe Community has raised an alarm and cried out for justice after a local court acquitted a man she accused of raping her 10-year-old daughter.

The case, which has gripped residents of the area, ended in disappointment for the victim’s family when the defendant was freed due to what the court described as “insufficient evidence.” The ruling has sparked outrage among community members, many of whom believe the justice system has once again failed a child survivor of sexual violence.

The distressed mother, who could not hold back tears after the verdict, told reporters that her daughter’s voice was silenced and her pain disregarded. “My daughter was raped, but today the man walks free. Where is justice for the poor?” she lamented.

Advocates against gender-based violence say the case highlights persistent gaps in Liberia’s justice system, where survivors often face intimidation, lack of legal support, and delays in prosecution.

Civil society groups in Doe Community are now calling on the Ministry of Justice and women’s rights organizations to intervene and ensure that the child’s case is revisited.

Meanwhile, the acquitted man has returned to the community, a development that residents say is deepening tensions and fear among neighbors.

Liberia continues to face widespread challenges in addressing sexual and gender-based violence, with activists insisting that unless the system prioritizes victims, perpetrators will continue to walk free while survivors and their families are left in despair.