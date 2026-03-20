BOAKAI’S REMARKS AND DIRECT QUOTE SPARK OUTRAGE AS HUNGER CRIES GROW IN Liberia

Monrovia — A wave of public frustration is intensifying across Liberia following recent remarks by President Joseph Boakai, who addressed citizens’ growing concerns about hardship and hunger with comments that have stirred widespread debate.

Speaking on the issue, President Boakai stated:

“I know those people who think about nothing in this country, but from hand to mouth they will ask it. That school we will eat, that road we will eat, that yellow machine we will eat? Of course you are eating, gonna eat all those things. What we talking about? Things that build this nation, education, investment in the youth of the country.”

The President’s remarks come amid increasing complaints from ordinary Liberians about rising economic pressure, with many arguing that ongoing development projects, such as road construction and the deployment of heavy “yellow machines” – are not translating into immediate relief for families struggling to afford food and basic necessities.

While President Boakai emphasized that infrastructure and youth investment are critical for long-term national development, many citizens have interpreted his comments as dismissive of their current realities. Critics say the tone of the statement appears disconnected from the urgency of hunger affecting vulnerable communities.

The situation has also revived political comparisons with former President George Weah, who made similar arguments during his administration. At the time, the now-ruling Unity Party strongly opposed such positions, criticizing the Weah-led government for failing to meet the immediate needs of the people.

“You can’t eat roads.” – President Boakai

Today, observers point to what they describe as a reversal of roles, as the same narrative once rejected is now being echoed by the current leadership, while citizens continue to voice concerns over economic hardship.

Fueling the debate further is a circulating video clip of the President’s statement, which has gained traction on social media. While some defend the remarks as being taken out of context and focused on long-term development, others argue that the comments come across as insensitive to the daily struggles of ordinary Liberians.

For many, the core issue remains unchanged: beyond infrastructure and future planning, there is a pressing need for immediate solutions—food security, job creation, and economic relief.

As public criticism grows, the Boakai administration faces mounting pressure to strike a balance between long-term development goals and urgent interventions that directly address the everyday realities of the Liberian people.