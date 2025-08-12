George Solo Breaks Silence, Criticizes CDC Leadership and Former President Weah

Monrovia, Liberia – In a revealing and hard-hitting interview, George Solo, former chairman of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), has openly criticized the party’s leadership and expressed strong opposition to the return of former President George M. Weah to power. Solo, who once held a top position within the CDC, named several high-profile members he described as key contributors to the party’s current challenges.

Calling a potential Weah comeback a “disaster,” Solo argued that the political landscape in Liberia often shifts based on personal interests rather than national priorities. His remarks came shortly after President Joseph Nyuma Boakai nominated him as Liberia’s Ambassador-Designate to Italy — a timing that has sparked speculation over political realignment and growing defections from the CDC.

The former CDC chairman’s criticisms add to a wave of dissent from notable figures who were once staunch allies of Weah. In recent months, former and current party officials — including former NOCAL Vice Chair Lester Tenny, 2023 Campaign Spokesman Kanio Bai Gbala, Senator Milton Teahjay, former Solicitor General Cllr. Sayma Syrenius Cephas, CDC Gbarpolu County Chairman, executives from Nimba County, former Representative Mariamu Fofana, former Executive Committee Member Moses Kollie, Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah, and influential Senator Saah H. Joseph — have all made public statements distancing themselves from the party or openly criticizing its leadership.

The mounting wave of disapproval places former President Weah in a challenging position as he contemplates a political comeback in the 2029 presidential race. Political analysts suggest that these internal fractures could either push the CDC toward reform or further weaken its chances of reclaiming national leadership.

For now, Solo’s candid remarks mark yet another chapter in Liberia’s evolving political drama — one in which shifting loyalties and strategic positioning continue to redefine the country’s post-election narrative.