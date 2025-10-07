WFI Launches “Operation Feed the Nation” to Empower 52,500 Farmers and End Liberia’s Food Import Dependence

WFI Launches “Operation Feed the Nation” to Empower 52,500 Farmers and End...

By Myean D Torgbean

In a bold move toward national food self-sufficiency, the World Foundation International Multipurpose Agriculture Cooperative (WFI-MAC) has unveiled a sweeping five-year initiative titled “Operation Feed the Nation, Liberia.” The campaign aims to empower 52,500 farmers across all 15 counties through modernized agriculture, farmer support programs, and strategic partnerships designed to reduce Liberia’s heavy reliance on imported food.

Monrovia-World Foundation International Multipurpose Agriculture Cooperative (WFI-MAC), has officially announced the launch of its flagship national initiative, “Operation Feed the Nation, Liberia,” a transformative five-year campaign designed to enhance food security, empower local farmers, and drastically reduce Liberia’s dependency on food imports.

At a press conference held Saturday, October 4, 2025, at the WFI-MAC Headquarters on Capitol Bye-Pass in Monrovia, WFI Chief Executive Officer, Lincoln Z. Cooper unveiled the campaign, aligning its goals with President Joseph N. Boakai’s ARREST Agenda, which prioritizes Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism.

“We are not just launching a program,” said Mr. Cooper.

“We are launching a movement, a nationwide call to action to rescue our farmers and feed our nation.”

Under the banner “Rescue Farmers,” WFI-MAC boasts over 52,500 active members across Liberia’s 15 counties, grouped into strategic support categories.

The cooperative works directly with vulnerable populations, including women, youth, and resource-limited farmers, through signed MOUs for farmland access and partnerships with local communities.

The official public launch of “Operation Feed the Nation, Liberia” is scheduled for Wednesday, October 30, 2025, at 12:00 noon, at Monrovia City Hall.

The event is expected to attract high-level dignitaries from government ministries, development partners, the diplomatic corps, and farming cooperatives from across the country.

WFI-MAC has already begun engagements with international development partners such as the World Bank, European Union, United Nations agencies, and private agribusiness investors to secure multi-sectoral support for the initiative.

2025–2030, A Strategic Vision for Food Sovereignty

The initiative is anchored in a Five-Year Agricultural Operations and Development Plan from 2025 to 2030, which outlines, boosting productivity through climate-smart agricultural technologies, providing access to quality seeds, tools, and fertilizers, expanding market access for local and regional trade, establishing agro-processing hubs in all 15 counties, supporting vulnerable farmers with healthcare, shelter, and microgrants and strengthening cooperative governance for accountability and sustainability.

WFI-MAC will also spearhead Liberia’s first nationwide agricultural data survey, aiming to establish a farmer and food insecurity database to guide targeted interventions in both rural and urban areas.

“No Farmer Left Behind”: An Inclusive Mission

Also speaking at the launch event, Dr. John Wulu, Chair of WFI-MAC’s Executive Board, reaffirmed the cooperative’s commitment to inclusivity.

“Too many of our farmers have been left out, underserved, ignored, and forgotten. This initiative is about reaching every village, every town, and every farmer, regardless of how remote. We will empower, rehabilitate, and support them,” Dr. Wulu emphasized.

He said WFI-MAC’s guiding motto, “God is our Refuge and Strength,” serves as a spiritual and moral foundation for its mission.

Dr. Wulu futher noted, that beyond farming, the initiative is poised to impact national development through, Job creation via agriculture-based industries and county-level factories, export of surplus produce to enhance national revenue, youth and women empowerment through business and agricultural training, and strengthened partnerships with tribal communities and traditional leadership for sustained implementation.

With Liberia currently importing an estimated $200 million worth of food annually, “Operation Feed the Nation, Liberia” aims to drastically reduce this dependency by increasing domestic production of rice, cassava, vegetables, poultry, and fish.

As Liberia prepares for the formal launch on October 30, the eyes of the nation, and international partners, are fixed on this huge initiative.

If successfully executed, WFI-MAC’s program could become a benchmark for agricultural revival and food sovereignty across West Africa.

“This is not just about farming,” Mr. Wulu concluded.

“It’s about nation-building, empowerment, and survival. Agriculture must be the engine of our economic growth, and that engine starts now.”

The “Feed the Nation” campaign will run from October 30, 2025, through October 30, 2030, marking five years of committed action to transform Liberia’s agricultural landscape.