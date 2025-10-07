ELWA Hospital Workers Petition SIM Liberia Over Poor Conditions as Calm Returns Following Government Intervention

By Myean D Torgbean

Staff of ELWA Hospital have formally petitioned SIM Liberia and SIM International over alleged mismanagement, poor working conditions, and misuse of donor funds at the hospital. The petition, submitted on October 6, 2025, highlights concerns from physicians, nurses, laboratory and pharmacy staff, cleaners, and other support personnel.

Operating under the theme “Enough is Enough We Want a New ELWA Hospital”, the workers accused hospital management of neglecting staff welfare, making harmful administrative decisions, and attempting to downsize the 125-bed facility that serves approximately 150 patients daily.

Key Grievances Raised in the Petition

Closure of Key Programs: The Family Medicine program, an NGO and government-supported initiative that trained Liberian doctors, was terminated in 2023, resulting in the departure of 18 Liberian doctors. Staff claim this has increased workloads and reduced patient intake.

Ward and Clinic Closures: The female ward, eye clinic, and GYN clinic have been closed in recent months, creating inadequate space and affecting patient care.

Staff Redundancy and Salary Discrepancies: Eleven employees were made redundant in May 2025, increasing work overload for remaining staff. Wages are reportedly low, with significant discrepancies among personnel.

Misuse of Donor Funds: Approximately $75,000 USD intended for an ambulance has not been used to benefit patients, while $312,000 USD is paid annually for electricity, which staff say could be purchased more cheaply from the Liberian Electricity Corporation (LEC).

Demands from the Workers

Immediate reversal of harmful administrative decisions, including reopening the Family Medicine program, female ward, eye clinic, and GYN clinic. Restoration of the 18 Liberian doctors who resigned. Payment of retroactive benefits and proper remittance of social security and LRA contributions. Clear accounting for the $75,000 USD ambulance donation. Immediate reopening of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) discussions.

The workers warned that continued neglect could undermine hospital operations and overburden government health facilities. The petition also called on Samaritan’s Purse, the hospital’s original builder, and national leaders including former President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, a frequent patron of the hospital to intervene and prevent the institution from collapsing under current management.

The petition was signed by Micheal J. Dortu, General Secretary Jeremiah P. Paye, Co-Chair, and attested by Boma D. Dougba, Chairman of the ELWA Workers Union.

Calm Restored After Government Intervention

Calm has returned to ELWA Hospital after government intervention, following a protest by hospital workers earlier on Monday. The strike was sparked by demands for benefits that staff say have long been overdue.

Health Minister Dr. Louise Kpoto visited the hospital and appealed for a two-week grace period to address the concerns raised by the workers. She assured staff that their issues would be reviewed and resolved within that timeframe.

Dr. Kpoto also encouraged employees to return to work while the Ministry and hospital management seek an amicable solution to their grievances.

Boima Dougba, head of the ELWA Workers Union, urged colleagues to resume duties but highlighted five key issues that triggered the protest. He warned that a larger demonstration would follow if the concerns are not addressed within the two-week period promised by the Health Minister.

The intervention marks a temporary reprieve as the Ministry of Health works to resolve the dispute and restore normal hospital operations.

