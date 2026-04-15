Cummings Fires Back: Boakai’s Never Asked Me To Be Running Mate!

Cummings Declares Political Comeback, Slams “Deceit and Lies” Over 2023 Elections

Alternative National Congress (ANC) Standard Bearer, Alexander B. Cummings, has strongly rejected claims that he was ever approached by the Unity Party to serve as a running mate to President Joseph Boakai, describing the reports as “complete falsehoods.”

Speaking amid growing political discussions ahead of the 2029 general elections, Cummings dismissed longstanding rumors from the 2023 electoral period that suggested he was invited to join forces with Boakai. According to him, “not a single day” did anyone from the Unity Party reach out with such an offer.

Cummings also challenged the widely circulated claim that the ANC secured just 1% of the votes in the 2023 presidential election. He questioned the credibility of that figure, arguing that it contradicts the political reality that followed.

“If we truly had 1%, why did both the Congress for Democratic Change and Unity Party separately approach us for collaboration in the runoff?” he posed, raising concerns about the transparency of the electoral outcome.

The ANC leader suggested that inconsistencies surrounding the vote count remain unresolved, with many Liberians still questioning what happened to the party’s perceived support base during the elections. For some citizens, the disparity between the official results and political negotiations that followed continues to fuel suspicion.

As the countdown to 2029 begins, Cummings signaled a renewed push for leadership, positioning himself as a candidate focused on accountability, national development, and constructive criticism. He emphasized his long-standing approach of acknowledging government achievements while openly challenging shortcomings.

Framing his return as both a political resurgence and a response to past “deceit,” Cummings appears set to re-enter the national spotlight with a message aimed at restoring trust and offering what he describes as credible leadership for Liberia’s future.