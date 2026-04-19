Kolubah Ousted, But Not Silenced: ‘If Lawmakers Can Remove Me, Why Protect Failing Companies?’

Kolubah Ousted, But Not Silenced: ‘If Lawmakers Can Remove Me, Why Protect...

District #10’s expelled lawmaker turns the spotlight on powerful concessions and political interests as a legal showdown looms.

In a dramatic political twist, Montserrado District #10 Representative, Yekeh Kolubah, has been voted out by 49 members of the House of Representatives, but far from backing down, he is stepping forward with a message that is shaking the foundation of Liberia’s governance.

Standing firm before the Liberian people, Kolubah is challenging not just his removal, but the very priorities of the legislature. As talks of a possible court battle intensify, the embattled lawmaker is raising a question many citizens are now beginning to echo: If lawmakers have the power to remove an elected representative, why can’t they take the same decisive action against companies failing the people?

Kolubah pointed directly to major concessionaires such as Bea Mountain Mining Corporation, ArcelorMittal, and APM Terminals, entities that have long operated in Liberia under scrutiny from communities who say they see little benefit from their presence.

According to him, the issue is not a lack of power, but a lack of will.

He alleges that political influence from the highest levels of leadership, including interests tied to Joseph Boakai’s administration, continues to shield underperforming companies while ordinary Liberians bear the consequences. In his words, lawmakers have become more responsive to “brown envelopes” than to the cries of the people.

Ironically, what was meant to silence Kolubah may have amplified his voice.

With his removal, he is now speaking more freely, unfiltered and unrestrained, exposing what he describes as systemic neglect and political compromise. For many observers, his expulsion may have unintentionally opened a floodgate of uncomfortable truths.

As Liberia edges closer to the 2029 general elections, this unfolding saga is fast becoming more than just a political dispute, it is a referendum on accountability, leadership, and the power of the people’s vote.

Whether the courts will overturn his removal remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: Kolubah’s fight is no longer just about his seat, it’s about redefining whose interests truly matter in Liberia.