Rebuilding Liberia’s Education: Minister Jallah Calls for Stronger Foundations

Amid declining reading and comprehension skills, the Education Minister warns that weak early learning systems are driving poor academic outcomes nationwide.

Amid growing concern over the state of Liberia’s education system, particularly the declining reading and comprehension skills among young learners, a recent statement from Education Minister, Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah, has reignited national debate about the country’s academic foundation.

In a widely circulated video, the Minister emphasized that the challenges seen at higher levels of education are deeply rooted in the early stages of learning. She stressed that foundational education should not be left in the hands of just anyone, but rather entrusted to well-trained and committed professionals capable of building strong academic roots for children.

Her remarks have been interpreted as a call for urgent reform, starting from early childhood education through to tertiary institutions. The message underscores a critical reality: weaknesses at the foundational level inevitably affect outcomes at the top.

For many Liberians, this discussion brings back memories of consistently poor performances in the University of Liberia’s entrance examinations, where large numbers of applicants have historically failed to meet the required standards. This recurring trend has often raised questions about the overall quality and effectiveness of the nation’s education system.

The Minister’s statement has sparked both reflection and concern, with many now asking whether the system is currently failing, or has long been in need of serious restructuring. As the conversation continues, stakeholders across the sector are being urged to rethink strategies, invest in qualified educators, and prioritize quality learning from the earliest stages.

The growing consensus is clear: rebuilding Liberia’s education system must begin from the ground up.