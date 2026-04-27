Refusal Turns Violent: Man Beaten and Burned in Grand Kru

A 52-year-old survivor recounts a near-fatal assault after declining to play a drum, as police launch an investigation and arrest suspects.

A disturbing incident in Wilsonville, Trehn District, Grand Kru County has left a 52-year-old man fighting to recover after he was violently attacked and set ablaze for refusing to play a drum during a local gathering.

The victim, identified as Sunday Dorbor, said the situation escalated after he declined to participate, explaining that he was exhausted and needed rest. What began as a simple refusal quickly took a dangerous turn.

“I told them I was tired and wanted to sleep, but they didn’t listen,” Dorbor recalled, noting that his response was interpreted as an act of disrespect by a group of young men believed to be linked to a local society.

According to him, tensions intensified when one individual allegedly instructed others to attack. “One of them ordered the beating, and they all rushed me at once,” he said.

Dorbor described being overpowered and brutally assaulted, left helpless on the ground as the attackers continued their violence. The situation grew even more horrifying when they reportedly attempted to burn him.

“They set my back on fire. I didn’t think I would survive,” he recounted.

Following the incident, the Liberia National Police confirmed they have launched an investigation. Two suspects are currently in custody and are said to have admitted involvement, while the alleged mastermind remains at large.

Dorbor is now receiving treatment at a nearby health facility and remains in pain but grateful to be alive. “I thank God I survived,” he said.

The attack has sparked renewed concerns about mob violence and the enforcement of cultural expectations through force. Calls are mounting for justice and stronger action to prevent such incidents from happening again.

In Grand Kru County 52-year-old man fighting to survive after being burned by these two men.