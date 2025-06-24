NCHE Shuts Down 31 Illegal Colleges in Liberia

Commission Orders Immediate Closure, Citing Violations of Higher Education Law

Monrovia, Liberia – In a decisive move to restore integrity to Liberia’s higher education system, the National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE) has ordered the closure of 31 unauthorized tertiary institutions operating without accreditation across the country.

The decision comes amid increasing concerns over the rise of unregulated institutions offering unrecognized academic degrees, including diplomas, bachelor’s degrees, and even PhDs.

Key Highlights from the NCHE Announcement:

31 unauthorized institutions shut down across Liberia. Institutions were found in health sciences, theology, management, and journalism. Schools operated without NCHE accreditation or Ministry of Education oversight. Students urged to discontinue studies immediately and report to NCHE for guidance. Employers and scholarship providers warned to verify academic credentials. A national accreditation database is in development to help verify legitimate institutions.

“These institutions are not recognized by the Government of Liberia through the NCHE and therefore lack the authority to confer academic degrees,” the Commission stated in its official release.

“This is just the beginning. We are committed to safeguarding the future of our students and the integrity of our national education system,” emphasized NCHE Executive Director, Dr. Edward Lama Wonkeryor.

Institutions Ordered to Shut Down Include:

Mertu Institute of Health and Laboratory Sciences – 72nd Junction, Paynesville Christ Laborers School System – Pipeline Road, Paynesville Great Commission Christian University – Pipeline Road, Paynesville Elizabeth Medical Institute of Health Sciences – Mount Barclay Faith College of Professional Studies – Jacob’s Town, Paynesville Millennium Institute of Health Sciences – Congo Town Gonet Academy – Cooper Road, Paynesville Monrovia Open Bible College – Sinkor ACIDA Christian College – Ganta, Nimba County Liberty Theological Seminary – 15th & 16th Streets, Monrovia Professional Journalism School of Liberia (PJSL) – GSA Road, Paynesville Sabenqa School of Travel and Tourism – Gurley Street Elizabeth Medical Health Center – Mount Barclay Leemor V School of Health Assistant – Morris’ Farm Vision Art Institute – Capitol Bypass New Dimension Theological Seminary – St. Peter High School, Paynesville

(Full list available via NCHE’s official release.)

NCHE’s Public Advisory:

All students enrolled at these institutions should cease academic activities immediately. Students are advised to contact NCHE for assistance in transferring to accredited institutions. Employers, government agencies, and international partners should thoroughly verify academic credentials presented by graduates.

Education Sector Reacts:

The shutdown has been hailed by education advocates as a long-overdue step toward cleaning up Liberia’s academic sector.

“For years, our system has been plagued by degree mills. This is a welcomed intervention,” said a local education policy expert.

While the closures may cause disruption for affected students, stakeholders agree that the move is crucial for protecting the credibility of Liberia’s academic qualifications.

The NCHE has also revealed plans to launch a new national database that will allow students, parents, and employers to easily verify the accreditation status of any institution in Liberia.

“Unauthorized institutions will no longer be tolerated in Liberia’s academic landscape,” Dr. Wonkeryor concluded.