Brutal Murder of Liberian-Canadian Woman Sparks Outrage and Demands for Justice

Marshall Highway, Liberia – A tragic and gruesome killing has left the Marshall Highway community in shock and raised serious questions about justice and accountability in Liberia. The victim, Sianeah Goe, a Liberian-Canadian woman who had recently returned home after spending most of her life in Canada, was reportedly murdered in her newly built residence under disturbing circumstances.

Goe, who had been residing in Liberia for approximately a year and a half, returned to settle permanently after completing the construction of her home. Friends and neighbors describe her as ambitious, kind-hearted, and eager to contribute to the development of her homeland. But her dream of resettlement came to a horrifying end.

According to sources close to the family, Sianeah was found dead in her home under brutal conditions. Reports allege that she was attacked, tied up in her bathroom, severely beaten—evidenced by visible injuries to her legs and head—and then set ablaze. By the time her father and helpers arrived on the scene, it was too late. Only parts of her burned remains were recovered.

Family members say Sianeah had recently won a high-profile court case, the details of which remain undisclosed. However, tensions around the case were reportedly high, with the opposing party allegedly issuing threatening remarks prior to the incident.

In a twist that has intensified the mystery surrounding her death, Sianeah was reportedly involved in romantic relationships with two men:

An ex-boyfriend known to be close to her, who had previously made threats. A new boyfriend, who reportedly had keys to her home and was publicly acknowledged as her partner.

Both men, along with the individual she faced in court, are being named by the family as persons of interest and are calling on the Liberia National Police (LNP) to thoroughly investigate each of them.

Troubling Questions Remain

While grief grips the family, so do serious concerns. According to relatives, no autopsy was conducted, and the burial of Sianeah’s remains proceeded without a full-scale criminal investigation.

“How is it acceptable that a woman can be brutally murdered in her own home and buried without any answers?” one family member questioned.

The family is also seeking answers to several critical questions:

Where is Sianeah’s phone? Who was the last person she communicated with? Who had access to her house on the day of the incident? Why haven’t authorities released a formal statement? Why have local lawmakers, community leaders, and religious figures remained silent?

These unanswered questions have sparked outrage both in Liberia and among members of the Liberian diaspora, many of whom are expressing their dismay on social media and calling for immediate justice.

Silence from Law Enforcement

To date, the Liberia National Police has not released an official statement regarding the murder. The absence of public communication has only fueled public concern over the handling of the case.

Human rights advocates and civil society organizations are beginning to weigh in, calling for an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sianeah Goe’s death. Some are also raising broader concerns about the safety and legal protections for returning Liberians—especially women—who often invest their life savings into resettling back home.

A Call for Action

This case underscores the urgent need for systemic reforms in Liberia’s criminal justice system and highlights the pressing need for community and political leaders to prioritize justice, especially in cases involving violence against women.

Sianeah’s death is not just a personal tragedy—it is a national failure. As her family mourns the loss of a daughter who dreamed of giving back to her homeland, the nation must decide whether it will allow such tragedies to be buried or demand accountability for every lost life.