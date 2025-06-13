Capitol Arson Probe Heats Up: Lawmakers Implicated in Explosive Revelations

Yekeh Kolubah Confirms Voices in Audio, Points to NSA Agents in Controversial Plot

MONROVIA – The Capitol Building arson case has taken a dramatic turn as Representative Yekeh Kolubah publicly acknowledged his voice and that of fellow lawmaker Abu in a controversial audio recording tied to the ongoing investigation. The audio, once dismissed in court due to suspicions it may be AI-generated, has now reignited public interest and political tension.

In a video that surfaced on Thursday, June 12, Rep. Kolubah confirmed they were “planning to protect themselves” amidst a deepening rift in the House of Representatives. The House has been split into rival blocs for the past seven months, following the Capitol blaze and an ongoing battle over who is the legitimate Speaker.

Kolubah claimed Rep. Abu brought in two agents from the National Security Agency – identified as “General Garan” and “Ophore Deyah” – for protection. Despite contributing $200 USD to the effort, Kolubah said he never trusted the agents and now believes they may have leaked the recording to the Liberia National Police.

Five lawmakers were briefly detained last Friday and released on Monday as investigations continue. Meanwhile, former Speaker Fonati Koffa remains under scrutiny, with investigators reviewing his cryptic social media post referencing the word “Alamo” – a potential nod to the alleged plot.

Honorable Kolubah opened up on the alleged recording concerning the Arson at the Capitol building

As the case unfolds, public pressure mounts for transparency and accountability. With political stakes high and trust eroding, Liberians await the next chapter in what’s becoming one of the most explosive political scandals in recent memory.