President Boakai and Police Commissioner Lead Efforts to Install Surveillance Booths to Monitor Traffic and Police Conduct

In a significant move aimed at enhancing road safety and combating corruption within the ranks, the Liberia National Police (LNP) has embarked on a groundbreaking initiative to equip its officers with advanced technology. Led by President Joseph N. Boakai and the Police Commissioner, a team of tech and police officers has installed several police booths at main intersections across the nation.

These booths are strategically positioned to monitor the flow of traffic, capture images and videos of traffic violators, and deter theft incidents, particularly during congested traffic situations. While initial speculation centered around the primary purpose being traffic monitoring and theft prevention, the scope of the initiative extends to addressing internal issues within the police force.

The newly installed CCTV cameras will not only focus on capturing criminal activities and traffic violations but also aim to monitor police officers engaging in corrupt practices such as soliciting bribes from drivers. This proactive measure seeks to instill trust and confidence in law enforcement agencies, positioning the police force as guardians of public safety and integrity.

You can now call 911 and a Police officer will answer

Furthermore, it is anticipated that main streets across Liberia will soon be equipped with CCTV cameras to monitor communities and deter criminal activities. With the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) intensifying efforts to combat drug trafficking, these surveillance systems will play a crucial role in identifying and apprehending individuals attempting to circumvent law enforcement authorities.

This multi-faceted approach underscores the government’s commitment to fostering a safe and secure environment while ensuring justice is administered impartially. The implementation of advanced technology heralds a new era in law enforcement, signaling a concerted effort to uphold the rule of law and protect the welfare of citizens.

