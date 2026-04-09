Concerns are mounting among Liberians over a decision by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to deport a Salvadoran national to Liberia, despite his lack of ties to the country.

According to U.S. authorities, the move comes after efforts to return him to his home country, El Salvador, were blocked due to a 2019 order citing serious safety risks. The individual had reportedly faced threats from a violent gang targeting his family, making deportation there unsafe.

Officials say alternative options have been exhausted, and recent agreements with West African countries, including Liberia, now allow for the transfer of third-country nationals. In March, acting ICE Director Todd Lyons stated that sending the individual to Costa Rica would be “prejudicial to the United States,” noting the government’s investment in negotiations with Liberia.

However, the decision has sparked debate. Many Liberians question the logic behind deporting someone deemed unsafe in his own country to Liberia, a developing nation facing its own security and economic challenges.

The situation continues to raise broader concerns about international deportation policies and the responsibilities of host nations.

But this is the main reason why Liberia was selected for this job.

Reason: Kilmar Abrego Garcia is being deported to Liberia because U.S. immigration authorities (ICE) have exhausted other options and, as of early 2026, were finalizing agreements with West African nations to accept third-country nationals . Despite having no connection to Liberia, ICE argues that significant resources were spent on this deal, and they seek to deport him to a third country because a 2019 order prohibits his return to El Salvador due to safety risks.

Source: YouTube