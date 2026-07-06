Eight Convicted in Liberia’s Largest Human Trafficking Trial as Jury Delivers Swift Guilty Verdic

MONROVIA, Liberia — In a landmark decision, all eight defendants in Liberia’s largest human trafficking prosecution have been found guilty on every charge after a unanimous jury returned its verdict following just 20 minutes of deliberation.

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Prosecutors said the case involved 57 victims who were allegedly lured with false promises of lucrative jobs in Canada before being trafficked and held captive for months at a compound near Gbankpa Town. Survivors testified that they endured brutal abuse, including beatings, rape, starvation, and coercion to extort money from their own families.

The verdict marks a significant moment for Liberia’s justice system after the case was nearly derailed before reaching trial. An investigation by FrontPage Africa and New Narratives raised allegations that bribes had been offered to reduce the charges and allow the accused to avoid prosecution, sparking widespread concern over judicial integrity.

The convictions are being viewed as a major test of accountability in a case that highlighted both the country’s fight against human trafficking and the challenges posed by alleged corruption within the justice system.

A sentencing date has not yet been announced.

This is a developing story, and further updates are expected as the case moves to the sentencing phase.