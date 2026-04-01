3,245 Graduates, Zero Jobs?

Graduates, No Jobs: Liberia’s Growing Crisis of Educated Unemployment

A troubling reality is unfolding across Liberia’s education sector: more graduates are leaving universities and trade institutions than ever before, yet job opportunities remain scarce or nonexistent. The imbalance is creating a growing class of educated but unemployed young Liberians, raising concerns about the country’s economic direction and workforce planning.

Between November 2025 and March 2026 alone, three major universities produced a combined total of 3,345 graduates. The University of Liberia (UL) led with 1,724 graduates, followed by the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU) with 910, and the United Methodist University (UMU) with 611. These graduates now enter an already saturated job market with limited prospects.

While higher education continues to expand, with more universities, polytechnics, and trade schools producing skilled individuals, the labor market has failed to keep pace. For many graduates, securing employment has become a long and frustrating journey. Months often turn into years, forcing some to abandon their professional aspirations and turn to petty trading or informal businesses unrelated to their fields of study.

The situation highlights a deeper structural issue. Though entrepreneurship is often promoted as an alternative, many graduates find it even more difficult to create and sustain their own businesses. Limited access to startup capital, lack of government-backed loan systems, and slow market activity continue to hinder growth. Additionally, the absence of effective market regulations and price control mechanisms has created an uneven playing field, where local entrepreneurs struggle to compete, especially against foreign traders.

Liberia’s unemployment rate remains a significant concern, particularly among educated youth. While exact figures fluctuate, estimates suggest that youth unemployment and underemployment remain critically high, with a large percentage of university graduates either jobless or working in sectors far below their qualifications.

With a weak private sector and limited industrial growth, government employment remains the primary target for many graduates. However, opportunities within the public sector are not only limited but often unable to absorb the increasing number of degree holders entering the workforce each year.

This growing disconnect between education and employment underscores a pressing national challenge. Without strategic investment in job creation, private sector development, and youth-focused economic policies, Liberia risks facing a long-term crisis where education no longer guarantees opportunity.

As thousands of graduates continue to search for stability, the question remains: Who will bridge the gap between education and employment in Liberia?