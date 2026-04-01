MYS Rejects FLY Leadership Amid Ongoing Legal Dispute

Monrovia, Liberia – A fresh controversy has emerged between the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) and the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY), following a strong public statement from the Ministry rejecting the Federation’s current leadership.

According to the Ministry, it does not recognize the legitimacy of FLY’s leadership, citing allegations of electoral irregularities that it believes undermine the credibility of the process that brought the current leader to power. The Ministry emphasized that such issues do not provide a valid basis for leadership within a national youth body.

The matter, which is already before the court, has now drawn direct intervention from the Minister of Youth and Sports, Cornelia Wonkerleh Kruah, who moved swiftly by issuing an official communication to inform both the public and the Federation of the government’s position.

In the letter, the Ministry declared that the current leadership of FLY is not recognized by any government ministry, signaling a significant escalation in the dispute and raising concerns about the Federation’s operational legitimacy.

The announcement has since sparked backlash from supporters of Duku Jallah, who was recently declared leader of the Federation. His followers have criticized the Minister’s decision, describing the move as premature given that the matter remains in court.

The situation continues to generate public debate, with many stakeholders calling for clarity, transparency, and respect for legal processes as the court prepares to rule on the matter.

As tensions rise, all eyes remain on the judiciary for a final determination that could shape the future leadership and credibility of the Federation of Liberian Youth.