‘She Refused Me for a Month’ – Man Charged with Wife’s Murder Speaks as Case Goes to Court

MONROVIA – A man accused of beating his wife to death has been formally forwarded to court by the Liberia National Police on a murder charge after allegedly admitting to assaulting her during a domestic dispute.

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Richard Denteh, who is accused of causing the death of his wife, Lorpu Kollie of Kollitawolah Town, Bong County, spoke to reporters after police handed him over to the court for prosecution. According to Denteh, he and his late wife got into an argument that turned physical. He admitted that he climbed on top of Lorpu during the confrontation but claimed he does not know which part of her body he stepped on.

“I don’t know where I stepped on her,” Denteh told journalists.

He also alleged that Lorpu had refused to have sex with him for about a month, saying the issue repeatedly caused tension and arguments in their home.

Police allege that Lorpu Kollie later died as a result of injuries she sustained during the assault. She leaves behind three children, including her youngest daughter, Fanta Kamara. The matter is now before the court, where Richard Denteh is expected to stand trial on the charge of murder as the legal process continues.

Authorities have urged the public to allow the court to determine the facts of the case while investigations and prosecution proceed.