Probe Reveals Legitimacy of Finda Bundoo’s Anita Company Amid Political Charges. As Civil Right Groups say Charges are Political and Grossly Bias

By Myean D Torgbean

Investigation of this platform reveals that the Anita Group of Companies, associated with Madam Nora Finda Bundoo, is legally registered in Liberia. According to the document, the company holds a valid business certificate and has been fully compliant with its tax obligations, including receiving a 2024/2025 tax clearance.

“In May 2022, the company signed a legally binding Rice Supply Framework Agreement with the Ministry of National Defense, represented by then Minister of Defense, Hon. Daniel D. Ziankahn Jr., and endorsed by the Ministries of Finance and Justice.

The agreement authorized Anita Group to supply over 64,000 bags of long grain milled rice, worth millions of dollars, and was notarized by the Office of the Notary Public of Montserrado County. This official documentation challenges the claims that the deal was illegal, as it was sanctioned by the government itself,” the document is quoted as saying.

Recently, the Liberian government, through the Asset Recovery team, issued indictments against Nora Finda Bundoo, former Chief of Protocol to Ex-President George Weah. Despite the legal standing of Bundoo’s company, the government’s charges claim she was involved in illegal dealings.

One Unity Liberia (OUL), a civil society group, described the charges as politically motivated, a witch-hunt, malicious, and concocted. They accuse the government of using its power to target political opponents, including Bundoo, and of distracting from its own governance issues like corruption and economic decline. The group believes the charges are an attempt to weaken opposition figures rather than address any legitimate legal violations.

The opposition CDC and groups like One Unity Liberia criticized the government’s actions, arguing that the charges represent selective justice. Many believe Bundoo, as a powerful businesswoman and political figure, is being unfairly targeted because of her influence and her previous role within the Weah administration.

Instead of focusing on Bundoo, they suggest that those who signed the controversial contract should be held accountable. One Unity Liberia and other critics continue to claim that the indictment is part of a broader political strategy to silence opposition voices and undermine the strength of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and other political rivals.