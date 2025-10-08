LTA Launches New Transport Fare for National Tankers Union

Monrovia, Liberia,

The Liberia Transport Authority in collaboration with leadership of the transport unions and the ministry of commerce has officially launched leeward counties transportation fare.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism regular press briefing, on Tuesday October 8. 2025 LTA Managing Director, Sirleaf Tyler emphasized that, the move is predicated by the improvement of roads across the country and the decrease of gasoline, fuel oil and several other factors.

Given the current pump price of gasoline which is at US$4.02\805LD and fuel is at US$4.33\855LD, the ministry through its minister has resolved that the indicator for adjustment of the tankers fare shall be based on a threshold set by the ministry.

According to the MD, the ministry has charged the Liberia National Police to enforce the new transport fare in close consultation with inspectors of the ministry of transport since it is the government’s arm to enforce laws and orders.

Tyler further disclosed that, this new process will be monitored in consonance with a monthly circular released by the ministry of commerce and the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company regarding the pump price of gasoline and fuel oil.

He went on to cautious tankers owners overcharging passengers outside of the government approved fares will be penalized according to law.

stating that penalty for violators includes:

First Offense : USD $200.00 For Tanker and it should be paid into the central revenue account at the central bank of Liberia within twenty four (24) hours of the violation

Second Offense: USD $ 400.00 For Tankers and should be paid into the central revenue account at the central bank of Liberia within twenty four (24) hours of the said violation

Third Offense: Two years suspension of the driver license; these fare are subject to adjustment consistent with Done in Monrovia on the 07th day of October A.D 2025.