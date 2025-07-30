Rape Suspect Allegedly Triggers Crash, Killing All Onboard

Nimba County, Liberia – A tragic motorbike accident in Loyee Town, Nimba County has claimed the lives of four individuals under shocking circumstances, following an alleged escape attempt by a rape suspect who was being transported by police.

Contrary to initial reports, four people were on the motorbike at the time of the crash. These included a handcuffed rape suspect, the alleged survivor (a minor), a key witness, and a police officer from the Tappita Police Department who was escorting them to the Sanniquellie Central Prison. The rider of the motorbike was also present, bringing the total number of people on the bike to five.

According to unconfirmed eyewitness accounts, the incident occurred while the group was crossing the Loyee Town bridge. It is alleged that the suspect, despite being handcuffed, attempted to escape by causing a disturbance that led to the motorbike veering out of control. The bike plunged into the river below, throwing all its passengers into the water.

Tragically, all individuals involved in the incident have been reported dead.

This disturbing development has sparked outrage and raised serious concerns about security measures in the transport of suspects and vulnerable individuals. Authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

Investigations are ongoing, and the public is demanding accountability for the tragic loss of lives — especially that of the young survivor and the witness, who were en route to seek justice.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.