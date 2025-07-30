Liberians Lift Nation in Prayer at ELWA Junction

Monrovia, Liberia – In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a powerful wave of faith swept through the ELWA Junction as hundreds of Liberians, mostly young people, gathered in unity to pray for the future of their nation.

The spontaneous yet organized national prayer gathering brought together citizens from various churches and Christian denominations who knelt on the dusty grounds of the bustling junction to intercede for Liberia’s prosperity, peace, and divine intervention in the country’s ongoing struggles.

Under the theme “Liberia Will Rise Again”, participants fervently prayed against corruption, drug abuse, and the increasing dominance of foreign nationals in local business spaces. They also asked for divine guidance for national leaders, and for a fairer distribution of the country’s natural resources.

In a surprising and inspiring moment, President Joseph Boakai, who was en route to Effort Baptist Church, made an unscheduled stop at the prayer ground. Moved by the display of spiritual commitment, President Boakai commended the young organizers and worshippers for what he called a “remarkable act of patriotism and faith.” He urged them to keep praying for the nation and to remain engaged in promoting good governance and national unity.

“This is the kind of spirit Liberia needs — young people rising up in faith to speak life into their country,” the President stated.

As songs of worship echoed through the area and hands were lifted in prayer, the ELWA Junction transformed into a sacred space of hope and revival. Many participants described the event as a sign that the country is on the brink of spiritual awakening and transformation.

“We believe God is hearing us,” said one participant. “This is not just prayer — it’s a declaration that Liberia will rise again.”

Organizers said the event was not affiliated with any political or religious agenda, but rather a grassroots movement inspired by a shared burden for national healing and progress. With prayer gatherings like this gaining momentum, many believe a new generation of Liberians is stepping up not just in protest, but in prayer.