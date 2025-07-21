From Monrovia to the World: CIC Drops “Local Champion” Album Like a Musical Bombshell

CIC Declares Himself “Local Champion” as He Drops 15-Track Album of Pure Fire!

A Musical Feast from the King of Kolopo, Straight Outta Monrovia to the World

Get ready to turn up your volume and clear your playlists — Cralor Boi CIC just dropped the most anticipated album of the decade, and it’s coming in hot with 15 unstoppable tracks. Yes, you heard right: fifteen! With the emotional INTRO counted in, the “Local Champion” album is locked, loaded, and ready to shake speakers and steal hearts across the globe.

Known as the King of Kolopo, CIC has been a dominant force in Liberia’s music scene for the past 10 years. From spitting flames in Hipco, riding smooth on Afropop, turning heads with Afrobeats, and even flexing on some gritty hip-hop, this man has done it all. He’s one of the few Liberian artists whose fame and influence cut across borders, bringing Monrovia to the world stage.

And yet, despite all his accolades, international shows, and industry respect, CIC is proudly calling himself the “Local Champion”. Puzzling, right? But here’s the thing — in a world where everyone’s chasing the next “global” title, CIC is planting his flag right at home, showing that your roots can be your crown.

A Tracklist That Hits Like a Greatest Hits Album

The 15 tracks on Local Champion are not just songs — they’re chapters in a sonic biography. The album opens with a heartfelt INTRO, featuring emotional voice notes from CIC’s parents and siblings, giving us that raw, behind-the-scenes look at the boy behind the Boi. It’s like your mother praying for you on graduation day, but with studio reverb and background piano.

Then the journey begins…

DON’T GIVE UP ON ME — an acoustic soul-lifter that sounds like your conscience singing to you after life knocks you out.

— an acoustic soul-lifter that sounds like your conscience singing to you after life knocks you out. HEAVEN — a romantic ballad so pure, even the stone-hearted will want to propose after one verse.

— a romantic ballad so pure, even the stone-hearted will want to propose after one verse. FINE — CIC flips the script and gives plus-size queens their flowers, crooning out praises with the confidence of a runway model and the compassion of a therapist.

— CIC flips the script and gives plus-size queens their flowers, crooning out praises with the confidence of a runway model and the compassion of a therapist. CONGRATULATIONS — the victory lap anthem that turns every Liberian hustle into a success story.

— the victory lap anthem that turns every Liberian hustle into a success story. HAPPY — a continuation of the celebration, serving feel-good vibes with a touch of gratitude.

— a continuation of the celebration, serving feel-good vibes with a touch of gratitude. FOREVER — a smooth love jam that might just become Liberia’s new wedding anthem.

— a smooth love jam that might just become Liberia’s new wedding anthem. AYY MEHN — straight into real talk. CIC gets conscious, addressing corruption and police brutality without missing a beat.

— straight into real talk. CIC gets conscious, addressing corruption and police brutality without missing a beat. FUCK WITH IT & THICK — UK drill influence kicks in. These tracks are for the streets, the steppers, and anyone who wants to feel dangerous with clean sneakers on.

— UK drill influence kicks in. These tracks are for the streets, the steppers, and anyone who wants to feel dangerous with clean sneakers on. ALL TO MYSELF — for the lovers who just want one person and one playlist.

— for the lovers who just want one person and one playlist. HALA ME — a tropical, dancehall-flavored joint that sounds like it was made on an island with WiFi and waistlines.

— a tropical, dancehall-flavored joint that sounds like it was made on an island with WiFi and waistlines. YOU — steamy, seductive, and designed for red lights and candles. No further explanation needed.

Plus a few surprise sonic punches that you’ll just have to discover for yourself.

From Liberia to the USA — CIC Goes Global, But Stays Grounded

Fresh off a whirlwind USA tour, where CIC lit up stages in cities like Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Minnesota, the album drop comes at the perfect time. Fans abroad couldn’t get enough of his energetic performances, and many were seen waving Liberian flags and shouting “Kolopo forever!” with pride (some even left with lost voices and new dance injuries).

Let’s not forget the A-list collaborations: Nigeria’s Dremo, Ghana’s Lyrical Joe, and Liberia’s lyrical beast Stunn show up to make this a pan-African powerhouse project. Every feature feels intentional, and none outshine CIC — he owns every track like it’s his personal diary entry with a beat.

Local, But Legendary

“Local Champion” is more than an album title — it’s a movement. CIC isn’t just saying he’s the best around here — he’s proving that being “local” is powerful. He’s showing us that you can take the ghetto, the grind, the glory, and turn it into global gold.

In a world full of “next big things,” CIC remains Liberia’s now, then, and forever.

Final Verdict:

“Local Champion” is not just an album — it’s a documentary in sound, a mixtape of emotions, and a celebration of Liberian resilience.

Rating: ★★★★★ (5 out of 5 Kolopos)

Stream will be now on all platforms by Wednesday — and if your neighbors complain, turn it up louder. They’ll thank you later.

Stay glued to Gossip Liberia for more on CIC's upcoming visuals, album tour plans, and possibly a wedding performance for "Heaven" (👀).

