Former President Weah Writes on the Supreme Court Ruling.

Statement following the Supreme Court Ruling on the Urgent Need to Preserve Liberia’s Constitutional Democracy

April 23, 2025

Fellow Liberians;

Today, the Supreme Court of Liberia issued a landmark opinion regarding the Bill of Information filed by the Honorable Speaker of the House of Representatives Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa and some members of the House. The Court decisively declared that the actions of the so-called majority-bloc in the House are unconstitutional and illegal. It reaffirmed that Speaker J. Fonati Koffa remains the legitimate and constitutional Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Republic.

This ruling is not merely a legal decision; it is a crucial affirmation of the rule of law and the constitutional order that underpins our democracy.

Let me be unequivocal; any attempt to undermine, ignore or dismiss this ruling threatens the very foundation of our nation. It risks plunging Liberia into a constitutional crisis—a crisis that our fragile peace, hard-won stability, and democratic progress can not withstand.

I call on President Joseph Boakai and his administration to respect this ruling and uphold constitutional order. Ignoring or rejecting the authority of our judiciary undermines the sovereignty of our Constitution and endangers our collective peace with dire consequences.

Additionally, I urge our international partners and all supporters of Liberia to encourage the Boakai administration to uphold the rule of law and comply with the Supreme Court’s decision. You are our allies, and your investments have been vital to Liberia’s stability and progress in democracy.

To the people of Liberia, I say this; our democracy is founded on justice, legality, and the rule of law. It is our shared duty to defend these principles with unwavering resolve. We must stand united and firm in support and protection of our constitution, regardless of political pressures or challenges. Our future depends on our collective commitment to uphold these sacred values.

Liberia’s strength lies in our adherence to justice and our respect for the rule of law. As we face this critical moment, let us reaffirm our dedication to building a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Liberia—one that remains a beacon of democracy and hope in the region.

May God continue to bless Liberia and guide us all in this crucial time.

H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah Sr.

Former President of the Republic of Liberia