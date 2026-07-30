Joseph Boakai Jr. Breaks Silence on Drug Allegations, Welcomes Full Investigation

President’s son denies involvement in narcotics trafficking, details contact with individuals linked to public controversy, and says he is ready to cooperate with Liberia’s security agencies.

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MONROVIA, LIBERIA – Joseph Nyuma Boakai Jr., son of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, has publicly addressed allegations linking him to an alleged narcotics trafficking network, firmly denying any involvement and declaring that he is prepared to cooperate fully with any investigation by Liberia’s security institutions.

In a lengthy public statement issued Thursday morning, Boakai Jr. described the accusations as false and said he had remained silent for nearly three years despite being connected to numerous rumors involving government decisions and business dealings. He explained that his silence was intentional, saying he wanted to avoid becoming a distraction to the work of the government and its institutions.

However, he said the seriousness of the latest allegations surrounding narcotics compelled him to speak directly to the Liberian people.

Boakai Jr. emphasized that Liberia’s fight against drugs should transcend politics and personalities, urging law enforcement agencies to remain steadfast in identifying and prosecuting anyone responsible for trafficking narcotics into the country.

“The fight is bigger than politics, and it is bigger than personalities,” he said, while encouraging the Liberia National Police, the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, and other security institutions to continue their work without fear or interference.

Addressing speculation about his influence within government, Boakai Jr. stated that he deliberately distanced himself from the day-to-day affairs of government at the beginning of 2024. According to him, he made the decision so that public officials could carry out their responsibilities independently and without claims that he was influencing state decisions because of his relationship with the President.

He maintained that he has never held a government position that gives him authority over public institutions or government policy.

A significant portion of his statement centered on a WhatsApp message he said he received from a phone number identified as originating from Colombia. According to Boakai Jr., the message accused him of involvement in narcotics trafficking and contained threats against him.

He explained that after reading the message, he dismissed it as an attempt to create a false connection between himself and criminal activity. He said he responded to the sender, blocked the number, took screenshots of the conversation, and immediately shared them with both the Liberia National Police and the National Security Agency.

Boakai Jr. further claimed that a video later circulated online showing only parts of the WhatsApp conversation, including his phone number and profile photo, while omitting his response rejecting the allegations. He argued that the omission created a misleading impression.

The President’s son also acknowledged knowing Ibrahima Touré, whose photograph appeared alongside his in the viral content. He explained that the two met earlier this year through mutual acquaintance Habib Sheriff during discussions involving sports development and a proposed visit to the Real Madrid Foundation.

According to Boakai Jr., the meetings focused on youth sports, medical technology, and telemedicine opportunities for Liberia. He stressed that he made it clear from the beginning that he was not a government official and could not negotiate or make commitments on behalf of the Liberian government.

He said later conversations involving Touré centered on possible private business ventures in hospitality and food services, adding that no agreements were finalized.

Boakai Jr. also addressed public speculation surrounding his friendship with businessman Mark Kuiah, saying friendship should never be interpreted as immunity from the law. He stated that if any friend or associate is found to have violated Liberian law, they should face justice like every other citizen.

Throughout his statement, Boakai Jr. repeatedly rejected allegations that he participated in narcotics trafficking, accepted money in exchange for influence, or used his relationship with the Presidency to protect anyone from accountability.

He called for a full, impartial, and transparent investigation, insisting that he has nothing to hide and would cooperate fully with any request from Liberia’s security agencies.

He also urged anyone claiming to possess credible evidence against him to present it to law enforcement authorities rather than circulate allegations on social media, saying the facts should be established through the country’s legal institutions.

Closing his statement, Boakai Jr. appealed to young Liberians to reject narcotics and support national efforts to combat drug trafficking. He described the fight against drugs as a shared national responsibility involving government, families, communities, schools, religious institutions, and citizens alike.

The statement comes amid heightened public discussion over alleged narcotics activities and renewed calls for accountability from Liberia’s security institutions. As investigations continue, attention is expected to remain focused on whether authorities will release further findings regarding the allegations and the individuals named in the growing public debate.

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