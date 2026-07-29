Miatta Fahnbulleh Sparks Political Firestorm: ‘Taylor Destroyed Liberia, Ellen Unleashed Weah’

Veteran singer and activist’s explosive podcast remarks reignite debate over the legacies of Liberia’s last three presidents.

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For decades, Liberia’s political history has remained a subject of passionate debate. But few public figures have ignited the conversation as forcefully as legendary singer and activist Miatta Fahnbulleh, whose recent podcast interview has set social media ablaze.

In one of the interview’s most talked-about moments, Fahnbulleh said she could never say anything positive about former President Charles Taylor, holding him responsible for what she described as the destruction of three generations of Liberians. The statement echoes the painful memories many Liberians continue to associate with the country’s years of civil conflict.

However, it was her assessment of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf that surprised many listeners.

When asked about Sirleaf’s lasting legacy, Fahnbulleh responded that it would be “unleashing George Weah on us,” a remark interpreted by many as blaming Africa’s first elected female president for creating the political conditions that led to Weah’s rise to the presidency.

Fahnbulleh did not stop there.

She also described former President George Weah’s administration as “a disaster for Liberia,” delivering one of her strongest public criticisms of the country’s immediate past government.

The comments have since triggered widespread reactions across social media, with many Liberians debating whether Fahnbulleh’s views reflect an uncomfortable political truth or an overly harsh assessment of three former national leaders.

Supporters of Sirleaf argue that no single individual should be blamed for the democratic election of another president, noting that Liberian voters ultimately decided the country’s leadership. Others contend that political endorsements and influence played a significant role in shaping public perception ahead of the 2017 elections.

Similarly, opinions remain divided over George Weah’s presidency. Critics cite economic hardship, governance concerns, and corruption allegations during his tenure, while supporters point to infrastructure development, youth empowerment initiatives, and other projects they believe should not be overlooked.

As for Charles Taylor, opinions remain deeply rooted in Liberia’s painful history. While many continue to associate his name with the devastation of the civil wars, his supporters often argue that history should acknowledge every aspect of his leadership.

Whether one agrees with Miatta Fahnbulleh or not, her remarks have accomplished one thing: they have reopened a national conversation about leadership, accountability, and the lasting impact each administration has had on Liberia’s democratic journey.

With the interview continuing to circulate online, one question now dominates public discussion: How will history ultimately judge Liberia’s past leaders, and who bears responsibility for the country’s successes and failures?

For now, Fahnbulleh’s remarks have ensured that the debate is far from over.

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