From Faith to a Fight for Life? Liberia’s Trending Star 10:30 Sparks Heated Debate as Health Crisis Deepens

As concerns over his rapidly declining health spread across social media, questions surrounding religion, lifestyle, and medical uncertainty have ignited one of Liberia’s most controversial entertainment discussions.

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The health condition of Liberia’s MTN Trending Artist of the Year (2024–2025), 10:30, has become one of the country’s most talked-about entertainment stories, with thousands of Liberians expressing concern while others continue to speculate about what may have led to his current situation.

In recent days, videos and photos circulating across social media have shown the artist with what appears to be severe swelling affecting his feet, face, and other parts of his body. While no official medical diagnosis has been made public, the alarming images have prompted widespread calls for urgent medical attention.

As the story continues to unfold, several theories have emerged online. Some social media users have questioned whether his condition could be linked to an underlying illness, alcohol consumption, food poisoning, or other medical complications. However, none of these claims have been confirmed by medical professionals, and they remain speculation shared by members of the public.

The conversation has also taken a religious turn.

Just two months before news of his illness surfaced, 10:30 and his close friend, No Fear, publicly announced their conversion to Islam, saying they had chosen to embrace the Muslim faith. Their decision generated mixed reactions across social media, with supporters praising their choice while critics questioned their commitment.

Over time, netizens began alleging that the artist was no longer consistently observing some Islamic practices. Videos and comments online also resurfaced in which 10:30 jokingly remarked, “I thought they were going to buy me a car, but they mean,” referring to members of his new religious community.

Another clip that has since gone viral reportedly captured him saying, “I will soon leave them and go back to being a Christian, they too mean.” The timing of those remarks has fueled fresh debate online, although there is no evidence linking his religious journey to his medical condition.

Meanwhile, some fans have expressed concern over what they describe as the artist’s heavy alcohol consumption and eating habits, suggesting these lifestyle choices could have affected his health. Others have even raised suspicions of possible poisoning. At this stage, however, there is no verified evidence supporting either claim.

Facing growing health concerns, 10:30 and members of his team have issued an SOS appeal, asking for financial assistance to seek specialized medical care outside Liberia. According to the appeal, they hope to travel to either South Africa, India, or Ghana for comprehensive medical examinations and treatment after reportedly being unable to obtain a definitive diagnosis locally.

The situation has now evolved beyond entertainment gossip into a national conversation.

Many Liberians are asking whether the Muslim community will rally around one of its newest converts, whether the Christian community will extend support despite his recent remarks, or whether both faith communities can put differences aside and unite to help save the life of a young artist whose music has entertained the nation.

For now, one thing remains certain: until medical professionals determine the cause of his illness, the questions surrounding 10:30’s health remain unanswered.

What the country does know is that one of Liberia’s biggest music stars is asking for help, and thousands of Liberians are watching to see who answers that call.

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