Liberians Urged to Rally Behind Lone Star Ahead of AFCON 2027 Campaign

As preparations intensify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, the Liberia Football Association (LFA) has established a committee aimed at mobilizing nationwide support for the Lone Star.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The initiative seeks to ensure that the national team enters the campaign with strong financial and moral backing, helping to eliminate distractions that could affect the players’ focus and performance. By encouraging public contributions, the committee hopes to create an environment where the team can compete with confidence and commitment throughout the qualification journey.

Public awareness efforts are already underway, with promotional flyers circulating across the country and discussions taking place on radio stations to encourage Liberians at home and abroad to support the campaign. The message remains clear: national success will require collective effort.

The LFA believes that with the support of fans, businesses, and well-wishers, the Lone Star can remain motivated, properly prepared, and better positioned to secure positive results on the road to AFCON 2027. As excitement continues to build, many football supporters are hopeful that this united approach will inspire the national team to deliver memorable performances and bring pride to Liberia.