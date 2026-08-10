Tebeh Football Academy Storms Into LFA Second Division After 7–1 Playoff Rout

Buchanan Triumph Seals Automatic Promotion as Tebeh Remains Unbeaten in National Playoffs

Tebeh Football Academy have secured automatic promotion to the Liberia Football Association (LFA) Second Division after a commanding 7–1 victory over Gedeh Wolves United at the Dorris Williams Sports Pitch in Buchanan.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The emphatic win marked Tebeh’s second consecutive victory in the LFA National Playoffs, following their impressive 3–1 triumph over Quincy FC in their opening fixture.

With two wins from two matches, Tebeh have secured their place in the Second Division with one playoff fixture still remaining ahead of the semifinal and grand-final stages.

The achievement caps a remarkable 2025/26 campaign for the Academy, who have consistently delivered strong performances and impressive results throughout the season.

Under the leadership of Mr. Trokon Robert, the young side has demonstrated determination, discipline, and consistency, qualities that have now earned them a well-deserved step up to Liberia’s Second Division.

With promotion already secured, Tebeh Football Academy will now look to finish the playoff campaign strongly and compete for the overall championship.