Conflicting accounts involving President Joseph Boakai Jr., businessman Ibrahima Touré, and alleged participants in a Spain trip have intensified public scrutiny as Liberia’s largest drug seizure investigation expands beyond narcotics into questions of credibility, accountability, and official transparency.

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MONROVIA, LIBERIA — What began as an investigation into Liberia’s largest-ever cocaine seizure, estimated by authorities at approximately US$317 million, has evolved into one of the country’s most scrutinized public controversies. While law enforcement agencies continue examining the origins, ownership, and intended destination of the seized narcotics, a separate but closely watched debate has emerged over the credibility of public statements made by individuals whose names have surfaced in connection with the wider discussion.

The latest developments center on conflicting accounts regarding a reported trip to Spain involving Joseph Boakai Jr. (JoJo), son of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, businessman Ibrahima Touré, former Minister of Youth and Sports Cole Bangalu, and a Liberian ambassador who reportedly served in France.

In a public statement addressing allegations circulating on social media and other platforms, Joseph Boakai Jr. acknowledged participating in a trip to Spain associated with the Real Madrid Foundation. He maintained that the journey had legitimate objectives and firmly denied any connection to the country’s ongoing drug investigation.

Seeking to clear his name, Boakai Jr. publicly stated that he welcomes any lawful investigation and pledged to cooperate fully with Liberian authorities if requested. His address sought to distance himself from allegations linking him to the US$317 million cocaine case, insisting that no evidence supports claims of his involvement.

However, public attention intensified following an online interview conducted by The Liberian Investigator with businessman Ibrahima Touré.

During the interview, Touré initially appeared to acknowledge participating in a Spain trip alongside Joseph Boakai Jr. and other officials. Yet moments later, when questioned specifically about the drug investigation and his relationship with Boakai Jr., he reportedly stated that he had never met the President’s son in his life.

The apparent contradiction has become a focal point of public debate.

For many observers, the abrupt change in response has raised additional questions rather than providing clarity. The inconsistency has prompted widespread discussion across social media platforms and political circles, with many Liberians calling for investigators to establish a definitive timeline of events and verify the identities of all individuals who participated in the Spain visit.

Further fueling the controversy are photographs circulating online that reportedly show Touré next to Joseph Boakai Jr. While the existence of photographs alone does not establish wrongdoing or criminal conduct, they have become central to the public conversation because they appear inconsistent with claims that the two men had never met.

The broader controversy has also drawn in other names.

The broader controversy has also drawn in other names.

Political commentator Stanton, whose public remarks have circulated widely online, has argued that Ambassador Alhaji Shiekh Kouyateh should also provide his account of the Spain trip. Stanton alleges that Ambassador Kouyateh had a conversation with businessman Ibrahima Traoré regarding the alleged drug cartel and the ongoing drug case, asserting that this conversation is relevant to the broader investigation. These claims have not been independently verified, and no public findings from investigators have established any criminal liability against Ambassador Kouyateh, Ibrahima Traoré, or any other individuals mentioned in connection with these allegations.

At present, Liberian authorities have not publicly linked Joseph Boakai Jr., Cole Bangalu, Ambassador Alhaji Shiekh Kouyateh, or Ibrahima Traoré to the seized cocaine through any formal charges or court proceedings.

Nevertheless, the overlapping narratives have intensified demands for greater transparency.

At present, Liberian authorities have not publicly linked Joseph Boakai Jr., Cole Bangalu, or Ibrahima Touré to the seized cocaine through any formal charges or court proceedings.

Nevertheless, the overlapping narratives have intensified demands for greater transparency.

Many citizens argue that because the drug seizure is unprecedented in Liberia’s history, investigators should pursue every credible lead, no matter where it leads, while ensuring that conclusions are based solely on verified evidence rather than speculation or political narratives.

The public debate has increasingly shifted beyond the narcotics themselves to broader questions of institutional accountability. Liberians are asking whether all relevant witnesses have been interviewed, whether travel records from the reported 2021 Spain trip have been reviewed, and whether investigators have established a comprehensive timeline capable of confirming or disproving competing claims.

Legal experts note that contradictory public statements are not, by themselves, proof of criminal activity. However, inconsistencies can become important investigative leads that authorities may seek to clarify through documentary evidence, interviews, immigration records, communication logs, and other corroborating material.

The case continues to attract intense public interest because of its potential implications for public trust in Liberia’s justice system. For many citizens, the central issue is no longer simply the seizure of narcotics but whether the investigation will be conducted independently, professionally, and without regard to political influence or personal connections.

As the investigation progresses, one fact remains unchanged: no court has found any of the individuals mentioned in the public debate guilty of any offense related to the US$317 million cocaine seizure, and the investigation remains ongoing.

With conflicting accounts continuing to emerge and public pressure mounting, many Liberians believe only a transparent, evidence-based investigation will be capable of answering the growing number of questions surrounding one of the most consequential criminal investigations in the country’s recent history.

Editorial note: To meet international journalism standards, this article distinguishes between verified facts, public statements, and allegations. Individuals named are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.