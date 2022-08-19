Lil Miss 21 show off her body goals as fans give WoW reactions…

If life is not good for you where you were born, please try somewhere else.

Miss Aurica known as Rica is giving us some body vibes from way across Liberia, in the federal republic nation of Nigeria. A post that made her fans going wow… with the caption:

“1.Don dada,don dada.Little miss 21🙄.#queenrica👸 #rica #nigeriangirl #liberiangirl #fatgirl #freakingfriday

Please Follow us on Instagram and Facebook

NOTE: Words in the blue letters are links to social media handles of what it is able on. Please follow if you can. Contact us for advertisements, promo, and articles through our email at<EMAIL> contact@gossipliberia.com and on WhatsApp at +231886273050. Thanks for reading through.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

