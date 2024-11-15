Liberian Court Issues 72-Hour Ultimatum in Guinean Mercenary Case

Monrovia, Liberia – Criminal Court ‘A’ Judge Roosevelt Willie has ordered the Liberian government to produce the living body of Ibrahima Khalil Cherif, a Guinean national accused of plotting against Guinea’s military junta. The 72-hour ultimatum follows allegations that Cherif disappeared from detention at Monrovia Central Prison under mysterious circumstances.

The case, which has drawn significant attention, centers on Cherif’s arrest for allegedly recruiting ex-combatants in Liberia to destabilize Guinea. Liberian authorities claim to have evidence linking Cherif to former Guinean President Alpha Condé and plans to overthrow the junta government. Items allegedly seized from Cherif during his arrest include cash and a list detailing ammunition purchases. However, discrepancies in evidence handling have raised questions about the government’s case .

Adding to the controversy, Cherif’s lawyer, former Associate Justice Kabineh Ja’neh, accused the Liberian police of illegally extraditing Cherif to Guinea on November 3, 2024, in violation of court orders. Ja’neh maintains that Cherif is a Liberian citizen, born in Monrovia to Liberian Mandingo parents. However, a Guinean passport in Cherif’s name has also surfaced, fueling disputes over his nationality .

The Liberian government defends its actions, citing security concerns and its commitment to regional stability. Meanwhile, Ja’neh has threatened mass protests, accusing the administration of lawlessness and disrespect for judicial authority. The outcome of this case could have significant implications for Liberia’s legal system and its relationship with Guinea .