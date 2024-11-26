LDEA Officers Accused of Theft and Brutality During Raid in Fiamah Community

Residents allege cash and phones were stolen; eyewitnesses report excessive force by LDEA officers during search operation.

Monrovia, November 25, 2024 — Officers of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) are facing serious allegations of theft and brutality following a controversial raid in the Fiamah community, Sinkor, Monrovia. The operation, conducted on the evening of Saturday, November 23, reportedly left residents accusing LDEA personnel of stealing cash and mobile phones.

The raid began around 7:45 p.m. when officers, arriving in a white pickup truck, conducted a search for an unnamed suspect. Although the suspect was not located, the LDEA apprehended three individuals identified only as Johnson, Samuel, and Buffon.

According to eyewitness accounts, tensions escalated when Buffon, allegedly asked by officers to move away from the road, responded that he was not obstructing traffic. Witnesses described a violent scene, stating that at least four officers physically assaulted Buffon. Despite his cries for help, the beating continued, with one officer allegedly warning, “What we’re doing now is nothing. When we get to the office, you’ll get more.”

Nearby resident Lucky Boy Johnson, who was returning from checking his betting ticket after the Barcelona vs. RC Celta match, witnessed the incident and corroborated the residents’ claims.

The Fiamah community remains outraged, demanding accountability from the LDEA amid growing concerns about alleged misconduct and abuse of power during operations.