Audrey vs. Mariamaselay: Social Media Drama Heats Up as DJ Weezy’s Ex and Current Flame Trade Indirect Shots

The battle between Audrey and Mariamaselay takes center stage, as fans revel in the digital clash over DJ Weezy’s reputation—and it’s getting spicy.

The Liberian entertainment scene just got a whole lot juicier, thanks to a simmering social media showdown between DJ Weezy’s ex Audrey and his current girlfriend, Mariamaselay. What started as a subtle jab escalated into a full-fledged digital duel, and fans can’t get enough of the back-and-forth shade.

It all kicked off when Comedian Mama Liberia stirred the pot by indirectly labeling some entertainers “GoFundMe celebrities”—a move that seemed to target DJ Weezy. Audrey, always quick on her feet, seized the opportunity and aimed her own veiled attack, suggesting her ex was nothing more than a “liability” who depended on women to fund his lifestyle. Bold claims, especially considering Weezy’s multiple income streams, from owning a boutique to hosting the hottest dance show in Liberia.

Weezy Ex sent an indirect talk

Mariamaselay, DJ Weezy’s current love interest, wasn’t about to let that insult sit for long. Without directly mentioning Audrey, she clapped back with her own cryptic posts, defending her man’s honor and calling out the petty attacks. And just like that, the battle lines were drawn.

With fans weighing in and taking sides, the drama surrounding the upcoming Sabinus show has become a flashpoint. Everyone with old beef is coming forward to capitalize on the feud, and social media timelines are ablaze with comments, memes, and GIFs. While Weezy remains focused on his rising success, his love life has become a hot topic of conversation, drawing the attention of those who live for the gossip.

DJ Weezy’s Present Girlfriend Fire Back at his ex

As the drama unfolds, it’s clear that this feud between Audrey and Mariamaselay is far from over. Fans are eagerly watching and wondering: who will throw the next punch? And could this digital drama spill into real life? Only time will tell, but for now, the internet can’t get enough.