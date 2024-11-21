Liberian House of Representatives Reshuffles Key Committees Amid Speaker Koffa’s Controversy

Lawmakers appointed to critical committees as the Majority Bloc intensifies efforts to oust embattled Speaker J. Fonati Koffa. Suspensions and accusations of selective justice deepen internal divisions.

In a significant development within the Liberian House of Representatives, the Majority Bloc on Thursday continued appointing lawmakers to critical committees as part of an ongoing legislative push to remove Speaker J. Fonati Koffa. Presiding over the session was Deputy Speaker Thomas P. Fallah, who announced the appointments during the 11th-day sitting of the joint chamber.

Nimba County District #5 Representative, Hon. Samuel Koga, was appointed Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, while Hon. Anthony F. Williams assumed the role of Chairman of Banking and Currency, tasked with shaping the financial policies of the House. Hon. Nathaniel Barway from Grand Kru County replaced Hon. Roland Opee Cooper as Chairman of Internal Affairs, and Jeremiah G. Sokan of Grand Gedeh County District #1 was named acting Chairman of the Committee on Land, Mines, and Energy, succeeding Eugene J.M. Kollie of Bong County District #5. Hon. Ivar K. Jones retained his position as Chairman of Post and Telecommunications.

Earlier this week, during the 10th-day sitting, Deputy Speaker Fallah announced additional appointments, including Rep. Dorwohn T. Gleekia of Nimba County District #6 as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Revenue and Rep. Michael Thomas as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Expenditure. Rep. James Kolleh of Bong County District #2 was appointed Acting Chairman of the Committee on Rules, Order, and Administration.

In a parallel move, the Majority Bloc suspended three lawmakers—Rep. Marvin Cole (Bong County District #3), Rep. Edward P. Flomo (Montserrado County District #13), and Rep. Abu Bana Kamara (Montserrado County District #15)—for 30 meeting days without legislative benefits. They were accused of violating House rules, including obstructing sessions and engaging in physical altercations.

An additional three lawmakers—Rep. Saah Foko (Montserrado County District #9), Rep. Alex Noah, and Rep. Zinnah Norman (Gbarpolu County)—remain under investigation, with a decision expected Thursday. Critics of the process, however, have labeled the suspensions as “selective justice,” claiming it is a politically motivated maneuver.

According to sources, some of the suspended lawmakers have sought to reconcile with the Majority Bloc by requesting pardons in a bid to rejoin legislative proceedings.

The appointments and disciplinary actions come as the House navigates a period of intense internal conflict, with the Majority Bloc strategically consolidating power to advance its legislative agenda.