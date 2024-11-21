Youth League Announces Nationwide Campaign of Civil Disobedience Against Unity Party Government

Cites Corruption, Economic Hardship, and Disregard for the Rule of Law as Grounds for Escalation

In a bold and resolute move, the Youth League has announced its decision to engage in a series of civil disobedience actions against the Unity Party-led government of Liberia. The decision, taken during the League’s recently concluded retreat, comes as a direct response to what it describes as “state-sponsored hardship” and rampant corruption under the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr.

The Youth League emphasized that these measures, including street actions, boycotts, strikes, and other forms of civil resistance, are aimed at compelling the government to uphold the rule of law and end practices that have exacerbated the plight of young Liberians.

“The elections may be over, but our responsibility to our party and the nation continues. The time to act is NOW!” the Youth League declared in a statement.

The organization criticized the Unity Party for its “absolute disregard for the rule of law, systemic fraud, and the widespread economic hardship imposed on ordinary citizens.” They further stated that their stance has shifted from moderate dissent to full defiance due to the regime’s continued inability to address these pressing concerns.

Youth League leaders have called on young Liberians to unite and participate in what they term a “historic movement” to demand accountability, transparency, and an end to systemic injustices. The group also warned the government against attempts to suppress their efforts, stating that their resolve will not waver.

CDC Youth League in Grand Bassa County

As the situation develops, political observers are watching closely to see how the Unity Party government will respond to this growing wave of dissent.