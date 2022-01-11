Being carried away by the gossips, Liberian feminist and human rights activist could lose her credibility in her response to social media posts.

When you reach a certain status in life, you must know how to carry yourself. In this 21st century when women are striving to have equal rights with men, though it seems hard in some places, it is gradually beginning to take action in other areas based on their cultural acceptance.

A female activist, someone that believes in feminism, a lady that has stood up on many occasions for the rights of young women, attended conferences, and has even been put behind bars for carrying out a peaceful demonstration against rape victims, commented on a post from a Facebook blog called BigPapa News, by which her comment was degrading to her fellow female, by saying “Is the second person a male or female? 😎😎😎 🏃 🏃 🏃 🏃 💪 💪” with a reply from the blog saying “Shemale🤣” This was degrading from her end, encouraging others to laugh at something she came up with.

With such a question posed to the audience looking at your status in the society, this seems wrong and she might lose her credibility; if seen from a perspective as a mockery to another woman for her look. This was an embarrassing question from Joyce Teta Teage

