It’s with utmost excitement that I congratulate all Liberians, CDCIANS and constituent parties of the Coalition for Democratic Change who came out in their thousands on Monday, 17th July 2023 to say THANK YOU to His Excellency, George Weah for his numerous developmental works since taking office in 2018, January.

Your show of gratitude amazes us as a party and government to continue to strive towards the development agenda of our country, something we have since committed ourselves to since assuming office.

Your turn out and show of strength is a clear manifestation that you see the development, government’s energy to developing our nation and embrace a resounding mandate that will have all Liberians a participant of this one round agenda.

Like President Weah asked of us at the event “We Must Maintain the Progress Made And Advance Furthermore.”

Yes, we can safely say this son of Gibraltar has come too far and better with infrastructural and human capital development in the last five years of his presidency and that the most plausible and sensible thing to do is to embrace political continuity rather than allow the resurgence of the failed political order.

The people’s government, never be misled by detractors, can amongst many things boast of tangibles: improved road infrastructure, construction of more schools and hospitals as well as youth development more than any time in our nation’s history.

We can understand the distractions, lies and propaganda but what is sure is this government is on a steady path to reclaim a mandate as given by our people; we are wiser than ever and progress is sure.

“As we approach the upcoming race, my competitors boast of experience. Yet, I stand before you today as the most experienced candidate, having served as president for the past five years. We have utilized our time in office to work tirelessly for the Liberian people. We have not squandered the opportunities that were entrusted to us,” our dynamic President said at the event.

This RISKY MISSION is headed nowhere because this country is on an irreversible path to peace, development, progress and opportunities for all irrespective of tribe, name, creed or county.

We like to recognize our partisans friends and well wishers in the diaspora and trenches of Liberia who followed us via various media, thanks to our teachers, nurses, doctors and students, civil servants etc that joined us in the new wave to continue this emancipation drive for all Liberians. For you in the diaspora our Global Chairman Mulbah K. Morlu has got a special message coming soon, wait for it!

Even those who don’t believe in this mission, the ones sitting on the fence and criticizing thank you for giving us the zest to keep soldiering on.

At the same time, we as a party take into serious consideration that some of our partisans and well wishers fainted as a result of the heat due to the mammoth number of people who turned out at Monday’s event; due to this we have set up a seven person outreach committee to visit hospitals and homes and sort out issues affected partisans are confronted with:

Hon. Abel Masselley-(NPP) Chair

Eric Kpayee- (LPDP) Co-Chair

Alexander VS Saydee- (CDC) SG

Robert Sammie- (MOVEE) Member

Daniel Gayedyu (PLP) – Member

Rev. Augustine Nimely (- Member

Susanna Lorpu Saston (UPP) Member

We empathize with all affected and look forward to this Committee making significant gains in sorting out the necessary issues confronted with each victim.

To all First Time Voters, we are exceedingly happy that you could join us at our press conference and express your commitment to the re-election bid of His Excellency George Weah resoundingly based on tangibles and youthful educational contributions to you all.

Again thank you from the bottom of our hearts and let’s keep the engagement going 💪. JTK