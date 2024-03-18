A New Dawn for Liberian Politics: Mulu’s STAND Takes Center Stage

In a stunning twist of political fate, Mr. Mulbah Morlu, former chairman of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), has emerged as a beacon of hope for the marginalized and voiceless in Liberia. Yesterday marked the dawn of a new era as Morlu unveiled his brainchild, Solidarity & Trust for A New Day (STAND), a civil society organization poised to shake the foundations of Liberian politics.

The launch of STAND sent shockwaves through the political landscape, with throngs of unified supporters gathering to champion the cause of justice and accountability. Amidst the fervor, Morlu delivered a poignant statement, declaring his unwavering commitment to serving the people of Liberia. “I became The People’s Chairman with peace of mind & deep respect. Finally, I’ve found my place; & the day the Lord calls, my tombstone will read, ‘There lies a brother who spent all his life advocating for his people’. A big thanks to the people of Liberia,” he proclaimed.

STAND, envisioned as an umbrella organization, aims to amplify the voices of the disenfranchised and champion their rights in the face of adversity. With a steadfast dedication to fighting for justice, Mulu and his supporters are poised to challenge the status quo and usher in a new era of accountability and transparency.

STAND gathered on their launching.

However, amidst the excitement and anticipation, speculation looms over Mulu’s intentions. Many wonder if STAND is merely a stepping stone for Murlu to launch his own political party and vie for leadership in Liberia. Will he remain a beacon of activism, or is he laying the groundwork for a future political campaign?

He also said to make this clear to the public, “This is an independent group. We don’t have any political sides, we are not against UP, CDC, or any other political party. This is a national call for justice. – Mr. Morlu.

As the dust settles and Liberia braces for the winds of change, one thing remains certain: Mr. Mulbah Mulu and STAND have ignited a spark of hope in the hearts of the Liberian people, promising a brighter tomorrow for all.