In the ever-evolving landscape of hip-hop, artists often find themselves under scrutiny for their style, flow, and authenticity.

The latest chapter in this ongoing saga comes courtesy of King Dennis, affectionately dubbed the Kindergarten Rapper, who has sparked controversy with his latest track, “Ehn La You.”King Dennis, known for his infectious rhymes that cater to a younger audience, took aim at fellow rapper Mr. Church in his latest release.

While King Dennis may be celebrated for his ability to captivate young minds with his music, his latest offering delves into deeper territory, calling into question the originality of Mr. Church’s style. The track sees King Dennis delving into the nuances of the hip-hop scene, particularly drawing comparisons to the styles of Nigerian artists ‘Ice Prince’ and ‘MI.’ With sharp lyricism and a keen eye for detail, King Dennis highlights what he perceives as Mr. Church’s emulation of these artists’ flows and cadences.

Listeners familiar with the works of ‘MI’ and ‘Ice Prince’ may find themselves nodding along as King Dennis draws parallels between their styles and Mr. Church’s own. From the delivery to the lyrical content, King Dennis leaves no stone unturned in his critique of what he views as imitation rather than innovation (he talked about copy and paste). However, the track doesn’t merely serve as a platform for criticism, though he went indirect on other rappers.

King Dennis showcases his own prowess as a wordsmith, seamlessly weaving together clever wordplay and infectious hooks that are sure to resonate with fans old and new. The controversy doesn’t end there, as King Dennis also takes aim at Mr. Church’s personal life, suggesting that the rapper may be overstepping boundaries by involving himself in matters concerning children, “but his old self dissing people he can born and some he can even call grandsons.” – King Dennis

This adds another layer of intrigue to an already compelling narrative, inviting listeners to consider the ethical implications of artists’ public personas. As the debate rages on within the hip-hop community, one thing is certain: King Dennis isn’t afraid to speak his mind and challenge the status quo. He made it clear and said “Speaking of koloquah not going worldwide, you know the meaning of Zazu?” -King Dennis

With “Ehn La You,” he’s once again proven himself to be a force to be reckoned with in the world of rap music among his peers, his bomb did scatter unexpectedly, who thought his flow in koloquah could be this great, giving the hipco genre a style for the youngsters to understand clearly. Whether his criticisms will prompt a response from Mr. Church remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure: this latest track is sure to keep fans talking for days to come.

