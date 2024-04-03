In a significant development, the government has put forward a stern ultimatum affecting over 40,000 civil servants, urging them to rectify their status within 90 days or potentially face layoffs. The move comes as authorities highlight a lapse in the regularization process spanning from 2019 to 2023, with a particular emphasis on the inadequate processing of Personnel Action Notices (PAN).

Heads of Government of Liberia (GoL) Spending Entities have been called upon to collaborate with their respective Human Resource Directors, ensuring that employees added to the payroll between July 2019 and December 2023 undergo the necessary procedures at the Civil Service Agency. This grace period, stretching from April 2 to June 30, 2024, serves as a crucial window for affected individuals to adhere to the mandate and secure their employment status within the government sector.

NOTE: Please follow us on social media (@gossipliberia-Instagram and Gossip Liberia – Facebook) for more stories and we are here to get stories from you via WhatsApp at +231886273050 or email us at contact@gossipliberia.com.

DONATION: You can also donate to help be more productive and get this website running by donating through our mobile money service number. The detail is as follows: Number- 0886273050/ 0770123341| Name: Anthony M. Fofana