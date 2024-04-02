Recently, the Liberian entertainment scene has been buzzing with tension as two prominent figures, JZyNo and TeddyRide, engage in a verbal spat. What started as a reckless statement from JZyNo’s manager was quickly met with a sharp response from TeddyRide, escalating into a full-blown feud. Fans have been weighing in on the matter, with some urging for the focus to remain on entertainment rather than turning into political spectacle.

DJ Weezy, a leading figure in the entertainment industry, took to social media to address the issue. Known for his impartiality, Weezy’s post hinted at forthcoming comments regarding the feud. However, his stance has raised eyebrows, particularly as he has a close relationship with JZyNo. Some have criticized JZyNo’s manager for overstepping her role, behaving more like a romantic partner than a professional manager.

“I will speak on this Jonathan Lee (Jzyno) and Darius Teddyride Kumorteh (Teddyride) soon!!

Wanted to remain silent but I must break the silence.” – Sam Payedoo (DJWeezy)

In response to Weezy’s post, MC Caro issued a warning against bias, emphasizing the importance of impartiality in the industry. Her candid approach has garnered respect, although some perceive her stance as indirectly taking sides. “N if u act bias I’ll come for u.” – MC Caro

The situation has highlighted underlying tensions within the entertainment community, with lines being drawn and alliances forming. JZyNo’s no manager’s remark about Liberian entertainers being “hand to mouth” has struck a nerve, challenging perceptions of success within the industry. “Most of ur actin like lay industry la one to move 😂 🤦🏿‍♀️ #stopplayin” – MC Caro

Amidst the turmoil, one individual has chosen to stay out of the fray, opting for a quieter approach. Their decision to distance themselves from the drama suggests a desire to maintain professionalism and focus on their craft.

MC Caro made it a balance situation she point out that she’s not part of the hand to mouth deal, it is only TeddyRide, “Teddyride n hand to mouth deal la 5&6.” – MC Caro

As tensions continue to mount, it’s clear that this feud is more than just a war of words—it’s a catalyst for change within the Liberian entertainment landscape. With battle lines drawn and egos at stake, the coming days promise to be filled with uncertainty and excitement as the drama unfolds.

