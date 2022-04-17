Baba 2Switt Insult Benita as STUPID and not bold.

There have been several posts back and forth between Baba 2Switt and other blogs, he even went on calling on the Chichipoly room administrators gays and lesbians. We don’t know what is going on but from what we have gathered it all came from the billboard that was placed up congratulating the president on the Invincible Eleven sports ground and playground. His printing company made a mistake and spelled out ‘invisible’ this was a hull and pull that lead to exchange of words from the self proclaimed richest musician in Liberia and other bloggers.

Now he called on Benita Urey as a stupid person.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

