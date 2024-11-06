CDC Suspends Deputy Speaker Fallah and Ten Lawmakers for Alleged Coup Plot Against House Speaker Fonati Koffa

Party Enforces Strict Disciplinary Measures as Prominent Lawmakers Face Allegations of Violating CDC Constitution

In a decisive move aimed at maintaining internal order, Liberia’s opposition party, Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) has temporarily suspended Deputy Speaker Thomas P. Fallah along with ten other lawmakers amid accusations of plotting to unseat House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa. The CDC, citing its constitution, has declared these actions as necessary to uphold party discipline and address what it describes as “deviant behavior” by its members.

The suspension affects a diverse group of representatives from various counties, reflecting CDC’s strong response against what it views as destabilizing actions within its ranks. CDC Secretary General Jefferson Tamba Koijee stated, “We are running an institution governed by laws, not a band of agitators who act without consequence. These actions directly contravene Part II, Chapter I, Rule 5 of the CDC Constitution.”

Lawmakers Suspended by the CDC:

1. Deputy Speaker Thomas P. Fallah – Rep. District #1, Lofa County

2. Hon. Alexander Poure – Rep. District #1, River Gee County

3. Hon. Isaac B. Choloplay Wuo – Rep. District #2, River Gee County

4. Hon. Johnson S. N. Williams – Rep. District #3, River Gee County

5. Hon. Julie F. Wiah – Rep. District #2, Lofa County

6. Hon. Momo Siafa Kpoto – Rep. District #3, Lofa County

7. Hon. Ivar K. Jones – Rep. District #2, Margibi County

8. Hon. Emmanuel Yarl – Rep. District #4, Margibi County

9. Hon. Clarence Gahr – Rep. District #5, Margibi County

10. Hon. P. Mike Jurry – Rep. District #1, Maryland County

11. Hon. Samson Q. Wiah – Rep. District #2, Sinoe County

According to Koijee, the suspensions were made in alignment with Part II, Chapter I, Rule 14 of the CDC Constitution, and each of the suspended lawmakers is required to present themselves before the party’s National Disciplinary Committee (Grievance and Ethics Committee) for a formal investigation. Koijee further emphasized, “We are committed to enforcing our rules. There is no space for partisans who engage in actions that contravene our constitution.”

The suspensions come amid unverified allegations, raised by Voice of Liberia journalist Sekou Sheriff, that Speaker Koffa financially supported former President George Weah’s travels, including paying for a $40,000 private jet. Koijee strongly denied these claims, dismissing them as “complete fabrications,” and defended Weah’s financial independence. “Former President Weah has been well-resourced before his political career; there is no need for anyone to fund his travels,” he stated.

The CDC’s response reflects its firm stance on internal order and the importance of unity within the party. The party’s move to suspend high-ranking lawmakers signals a clear message that no member is above CDC’s guiding principles. As the investigation unfolds, this internal party conflict is expected to draw intense public and political scrutiny, potentially impacting Liberia’s political dynamics.