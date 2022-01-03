2Switt Bam Bam On Liberian Entertainers as he Shows who’s the Bigger Boy

Sierra Leone Liberian artist 2Switt Baba seems to be putting up some comparative moves for Liberian entertainers. Making several posts while showing off his new cars give the internet chills. He’s a businessman, that means it’s not music money he got these luxury cars from but from a job he created for himself.

This is one of the biggest challenge to see since this year started. Showing off like this put lot of musicians under the impression that they are worth nothing value but just their music that doesn’t bring them anything but fame and no bank alert to feed them and meet their needs.

