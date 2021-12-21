Mzansi Stunned After Learning How Much Sithelo Shozi Charges To Perform – After Being Dumped by her guy

Media personality and DJ Sithelo Shozi has been trending for the past few days after Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane infamously dumped her. Many Mzansi social media users also expressed shock upon discovering just how much Sithelo charges for performing at an event.

According to her manager, the beautiful DJ charges a cool R25 000 to perform at your function, excluding airfare and accommodation. In addition to the R25 000 booking fee, clients must also pay for flights and accommodation for three people: Sithelo Shozi and her two-person entourage.

Even though she is a talented musician and Dj in her own right, it appears that many people did not know this side of her. Some Mzansi social media users only knew her as Andile Mpisane’s lover and baby mama.

Many thought Andile would marry the 27-year-old mother of his two children and were shocked when the 20-year-old rapper dumped her and married Tamia Louw instead. The high profile nature of Andile’s engagement and marriage to Tamia made many wonder what had happened between Sithelo and the son of multimillionaire businesswoman and Royal AM owner Shauwn ‘MaMkhize’ Mkhize.

Sithelo seems unfazed by the unfolding drama and focuses on securing the bag. On the other hand, social media users were stunned to learn how much Andile’s baby mama charges for performing at functions and the associated perks. However, others were more sympathetic and argued that Sithelo’s Shozi’s booking fees are standard for the industry.

https://twitter.com/khawula_musa/status/1472903742081089537?s=21

